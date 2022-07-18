Advertisement

Meridian Twp. Police seek larceny suspect

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject,...
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject, wanted for questioning in a larceny from building investigation.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police are asking the public for help identifying a larceny suspect.

The department says the person is wanted for questioning in their investigation of a larceny from a building.

Anyone who is able to identify this person is asked to contact Officer Martin at (517) 853-4800.

