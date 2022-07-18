Meridian Twp. Police seek larceny suspect

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police are asking the public for help identifying a larceny suspect.

The department says the person is wanted for questioning in their investigation of a larceny from a building.

Anyone who is able to identify this person is asked to contact Officer Martin at (517) 853-4800.

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject. He is wanted for questioning in a larceny from building investigation. Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Martin at 517.853.4800 (Reference Case 22-2891). pic.twitter.com/gsfjyWR7qV — MeridianTwpPD (@MeridianTwpPD) July 18, 2022

