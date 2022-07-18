Meridian Twp. Police seek larceny suspect
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police are asking the public for help identifying a larceny suspect.
The department says the person is wanted for questioning in their investigation of a larceny from a building.
Anyone who is able to identify this person is asked to contact Officer Martin at (517) 853-4800.
