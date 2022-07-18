Advertisement

Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On July 14 officials at two Ingham County private schools found their grounds vandalized. Monday, police say they’ve found the suspect in one of those cases.

Both targets were Catholic schools. Staff at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School found a cement statue of the Virgin Mary in the school’s garden had been toppled, and broken into pieces. A hand that broke off of the statue was also thrown through a nearby window.

Later that day the Lansing Police Department worked with officers from the East Lansing Police Department to investigate another incident of vandalism at Lansing Catholic High School. Rocks were thrown through multiple windows there, shattering them.

At the time, Lansing Catholic said they had video of the suspect. Lansing Police said after a review of the evidence that they were searching for a man in his 20′s.

Now, they say they’ve identified the suspect in the Lansing Catholic vandalism as a former student.

Lansing Police have not yet said whether they’ve apprehended the suspect or what the motivation might have been. They also have not said whether the smashed windows at Lansing Catholic was related to the broken Virgin Mary statue at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

