Lansing approves Neogen downtown facility

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing approved a new 175,000 square-foot Neogen facility Monday night. The plan is to build it next to the company’s lab on Shiawassee Street just north of downtown Lansing.

NEOGEN is an international food safety company that makes test kits to detect dangerous substances in food. Company representatives said the expansion will create between 60 and 100 new jobs.

The City Council had scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. to vote on the plan. The vote passed within the first minutes of the meeting.

Mayor Andy Schor praised the decision by the city council shortly after the decision was reached.

“Thank you to the Lansing City Council for their swift action in taking up this important brownfield redevelopment resolution,” Mayor Schor said. “By working with the state and City and utilizing this critical economic development tool, Neogen will be able to grow their business and create new jobs right here in the heart of our City.”

