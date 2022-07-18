Job fair seeks new faces to join the Holt Public Schools team
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Public School District is hosting a job fair Monday to showcase a variety of employment opportunities, including some jobs that are available with immediate start dates.
The job fair will have two sessions. The first one was from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second session will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
Read: Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic High School vandalism
In a statement sent to New 10, Holt Superintendent Dr. David Hornak said getting ready for a new school year is always fun.
“Being able to bring new faces to our team across a spectrum of positions makes it especially exciting,” Hornak said. “We’ve got so many unique opportunities to serve our learning community . We look forward to meeting our future colleagues.”
Monday’s event will take place at Holt Junior High School, located on North Aurelius Road.
Next:
- Meridian Twp. Police seek larceny suspect
- No survivors in single-engine plane crash in West Michigan
- Rising cost of inflation, rising even higher for parents
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.