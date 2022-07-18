Advertisement

Job fair seeks new faces to join the Holt Public Schools team

Holt Public Schools job fair
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Public School District is hosting a job fair Monday to showcase a variety of employment opportunities, including some jobs that are available with immediate start dates.

The job fair will have two sessions. The first one was from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second session will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

In a statement sent to New 10, Holt Superintendent Dr. David Hornak said getting ready for a new school year is always fun.

“Being able to bring new faces to our team across a spectrum of positions makes it especially exciting,” Hornak said. “We’ve got so many unique opportunities to serve our learning community . We look forward to meeting our future colleagues.”

Monday’s event will take place at Holt Junior High School, located on North Aurelius Road.

