‘It’s just been traffic chaos in here’ -- Lansing homeowners livid with detoured drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of Lansing residents are livid because drivers are speeding through their neighborhoods.

“From the moment that they blocked it off there was just-- it’s just been traffic chaos in here, for a lack of better words,” Homeowner Shawn Dyer said. “It’s usually a really really quiet residential neighborhood. Cars driving as anywhere as from 10mph to 50-or-60mph through the neighborhood.”

Dyer said he has had it with the construction on the Grand River Avenue stretches of the I-96 business loop which began almost 2 weeks ago. Since construction began, Dyer placed speed limit signs in the Tecumseh-River neighborhood in an effort to slow people down.

He said speeding isn’t the only problem, but traffic has increased.

“Right now, it’s a steady stream of traffic, coming through here,” he said. “This was not a common place before. You’d be lucky to see what we’ve seen in the past 5 minutes, we’d be lucky to see what we saw in a period of an hour or two.”

Neighbors told News10 the speed limit signs Shawn placed outside his home have helped. But, children in the neighborhood said they still can’t play on the street like they used to.

“We can’t ride our bikes in the road or anything, they keep honking at us,” said 10-year-old Cameron Hammond.

DeLon Vaughn added, “And Oh My God these people get on my nerves, because its they just flying through here. One almost hit me!”

In a neighborhood where there are no sidewalks, children are already limited to what they can do. Rose Jangmi Cooper started to drive her motorcycle around with a speed limit sign attached.

She said more speed limit and detour signs are needed.

“The frustration is not specifically at the people, it’s at the city and MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) who did not plan this construction well,” said Cooper. “Because people get lost, they don’t know where they are, they’re going fast because they’re frustrated.”

News10 checked on The Grand River project with MDOT. It said one lane should be open, in each direction, by Tuesday morning. Crews have been replacing a Culvert near Delta River Drive.

