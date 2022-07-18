Advertisement

GM Delta Township plant closed for one week

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday the General Motors Delta Township plant will be closed for a week.

The Delta Township plant is responsible for making the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave. This closure comes as the plant tries to resolve supply-chain problems. The plant is expected to be back open on July 25.

The plant halted production earlier this year as well. In February, the GM Lansing Delta Assembly canceled shifts over several days due to a parts shortage.

News 10 will keep you updated if anything changes.

