CATA considering major route changes, asks Mid-Michigan for input

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several route changes may be coming to Lansing public transportation.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is considering route changes that would include extending route 3 farther west past the I-69 interchange, and rerouting route 24 to no longer go on Alton Road.

CATA is holding a series of public meetings to get public input on the changes. The first is Monday, July 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the Delhi Township Community Services Center located at 2074 Aurelius Rd. in Holt.

The next will be held on Thursday, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the former Sears Building in Frandor Shopping Center at 3131 E Michigan Ave., Lansing. The final opportunity for in-person public input will be held Friday, July 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Central Fire Department located at 5000 Okemos Rd., Okemos.

Those who can’t make the meeting but would like to provide input may visit CATA’s website and submit input in the provided fields. They can also email comments to marketing@cata.org or send their comments to CATA via letter addressed to the CATA Marketing Department at 4615 Tranter Street, Lansing, MI 48910.

Members of the public may also call CATA’s hotline at 517-999-2549 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. during scheduled meetings, and a CATA representative will document their feedback.

All comments must be received by 7:30 p.m. July 22.

