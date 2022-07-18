Advertisement

Brush fire along US-127 in Lansing Township

Brush fire along US-127 in Lansing Township.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Brush along the shoulder of US-127 caught fire Monday, requiring emergency crews to put it out before it could grow.

The incident happened along a section of US-127 in Lansing Township, north of Lansing Road. The Lansing Township Fire Department (LTFD) responded with multiple fire engines.

Although the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, the on-staff Chief for Lansing Township said that the grass was dry and the fire could have been started by someone throwing our a cigarette butt.

In total three fire trucks, state police and Lansing Township Police responded to the brush fire.

LTFD had the fire extinguished when News 10 left the scene.

