$200,000 for Saint Johns Parks and Rec projects passes senate

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Legislature has approved funding for two major recreation projects in Saint Johns.

The first is a $155,500 investment meant to establish a connection between the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail and Townsend Road area. The project will create a pedestrian and bicyclist-friendly connection between the Fred Meijer CIS Trail, the Main Park and the multi-use paths along Townsend and Scott roads.

The second is $49,900 project intended to improve accessibility throughout the city’s Main Park. These will increase accessibility to the Rotary Pavilion, ice rink and sand volleyball court through the addition of paved parking, sidewalks and accessible seating areas. The sand volleyball court will also undergo renovations.

State Rep. Graham Filler (R - Clinton County) announced the bills passage on Monday.

“Saint Johns is a beautiful community with great opportunities for families to get outside and hike, bike and enjoy the outdoors,” said Filler. “These projects will make our parks and trail systems accessible to even more people.”

Funding for the projects is a part of Senate Bill 1028, which includes $45.6 million for 22 land acquisition and 95 recreational development projects throughout the state paid for with revenues from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF).

Bob Garner was a legislative aide to Sen. Kerry Kammer (D - Oakland) when the bill passed in 1976, and is a former member of the MNRTF Board.

“The Natural Resources Trust Fund was one of those great ideas that comes about every generation or two,” Garner said.

The fund provides funding for the purchase of state land from revenue of oil and gas production. It requires 25% of revenue from these businesses to go toward these purchases.

The MNRTF board approved the recommendations for 2022 purchases in December 2021 and the projects were recently approved by the House and Senate. The measure is awaiting consideration from Gov. Whitmer.

