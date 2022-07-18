Advertisement

2 rescued from sinking boat in Lake Erie

The US Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking boat in Lake Erie.
The US Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking boat in Lake Erie.(Gray Media)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were rescued from a sinking boat in Lake Erie.

Crews responded around 4 a.m. on Sunday to the boat about three miles from Monroe. No one on the boat was wearing a life jacket. The two were found clinging to the hull of the sinking 30-foot vessel.

The US Coast Guard says no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Safety concerns not keeping people away from Ionia Free Fair
Safety concerns not keeping people away from Ionia Free Fair
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Monkeypox cases jump 40% in one day.
Monkeypox cases jump 40% in one day, 10 cases in Michigan
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
Asleep, falling out of vehicle -- Jackson Police make 2 DWI arrests in 1 night

Latest News

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject,...
Meridian Twp. Police seek larceny suspect
Local Everyday MSU Federal Credit Union
WILX Weather Webcast 7/18/2022 Midday
MSU Federal Credit Union on Local Everyday
Local Everyday MSUFCU Home