2 rescued from sinking boat in Lake Erie

MONROE, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were rescued from a sinking boat in Lake Erie.

Crews responded around 4 a.m. on Sunday to the boat about three miles from Monroe. No one on the boat was wearing a life jacket. The two were found clinging to the hull of the sinking 30-foot vessel.

The US Coast Guard says no one was injured.

