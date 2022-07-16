Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.(Troy Levengood via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood and struggling to stay afloat.

Authorities say that while she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved.

The woman’s cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Shelby on July 15, 2022.
‘No survivors’ -- Single-engine plane crashes in west Michigan
Asleep, falling out of vehicle -- Jackson Police make 2 DWI arrests in 1 night
Katalina Green
Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Michigan State Police seize gun, marijuana, paraphernalia, $15K in traffic stop
Stolen catalytic converters found during traffic stop.
Drugs, catalytic converters found during Bath Township traffic stop

Latest News

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Women's Skilled Trades 2022 Lansing
Women's Skilled Trades and Construction Lansing 2022
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado