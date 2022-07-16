‘No survivors’ -- Single-engine plane crashes in west Michigan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY, Mich. (WILX) - A single-engine plane crashed in Oceana County Friday afternoon.
According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. in a wooded area of Shelby, just north of Muskegon. Michigan State Police said they don’t believe anyone survived the crash and they do not know how many were on board at the time.
The crash site is just south of the Oceana County Airport. It is currently unknown what caused the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and the incident remains under investigation.
Read next:
- GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly to close for at least a week
- Hastings man arrested following home invasion, police pursuit, crashing stolen truck into swamp
- Asleep, falling out of vehicle -- Jackson Police make 2 DWI arrests in 1 night
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.