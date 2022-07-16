Advertisement

‘No survivors’ -- Single-engine plane crashes in west Michigan

A plane crashed in Shelby on July 15, 2022.
A plane crashed in Shelby on July 15, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY, Mich. (WILX) - A single-engine plane crashed in Oceana County Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. in a wooded area of Shelby, just north of Muskegon. Michigan State Police said they don’t believe anyone survived the crash and they do not know how many were on board at the time.

The crash site is just south of the Oceana County Airport. It is currently unknown what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and the incident remains under investigation.

