‘No survivors’ -- Single-engine plane crashes in west Michigan

SHELBY, Mich. (WILX) - A single-engine plane crashed in Oceana County Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. in a wooded area of Shelby, just north of Muskegon. Michigan State Police said they don’t believe anyone survived the crash and they do not know how many were on board at the time.

The crash site is just south of the Oceana County Airport. It is currently unknown what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and the incident remains under investigation.

