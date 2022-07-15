Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Fair forecast for the fairs, teaching basic life skills, and how you can become an action figure

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as we check the forecast for the multiple fairs this weekend, and when we can expect rain.

We take a look at teaching basic life skills to college students, how you can become an action figure, and at what age is alcohol beneficial. Plus we take a look at what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 15th, 2022:

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1977
  • Lansing Record Low: 31° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 103º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 44º 1987

