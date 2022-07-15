Smith Leads British Open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cameron Smith fired an 8 under par 64 Friday to take a two shot lead midway through the British Open golf tournament being played in St. Andrews, Scotland. Smith is at 13 under par, two shots ahead of first round leader Cameron Young. Tiger Woods missed the cut at nine over par after rounds of 78-75.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.