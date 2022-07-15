Advertisement

Smith Leads British Open

Tiger Woods of the US plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the British Open golf...
Tiger Woods of the US plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cameron Smith fired an 8 under par 64 Friday to take a two shot lead midway through the British Open golf tournament being played in St. Andrews, Scotland. Smith is at 13 under par, two shots ahead of first round leader Cameron Young. Tiger Woods missed the cut at nine over par after rounds of 78-75.

