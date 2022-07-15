Advertisement

Sheriff: 3 Isabella Co. men arrested for trying to have sex with a minor

(Left to right) Joel Middleton, Jeffrey Davis, Eric Rohman
(Left to right) Joel Middleton, Jeffrey Davis, Eric Rohman(Isabella County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three men are behind bars after allegedly trying to meet with minors for sex, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the arrests were a part of a sting operation where several officers from several agencies posed as teenagers on a variety of social media apps to bring out potential predators.

Joel Middleton, 27, of Shepherd, 59-year-old Jeffrey Davis, of Harrison, and 41-year-old Eric Rohman, of Mount Pleasant, tried to meet with a minor, only to be met with handcuffs, the sheriff’s office said. They were arrested without incident.

Sheriff Michael Main praised the work of the officers.

“This would not be possible without the unified and dedicated support of so many agencies and law enforcement officers,” Main said.

All of the men have been charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

