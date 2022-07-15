Section of Lansing River Trail to close Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Part of the Lansing River Trail will be closed for construction Monday.

The city will have crews repairing a bridge between Aurelius Road and Crego Park. The River Trail will be closed to all users between Kruger’s Landing and Crego Park.

The project is expected to be finished in two weeks.

Trail-users are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

More information on the project can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.