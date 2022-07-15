Advertisement

Section of Lansing River Trail to close Monday

The closure is expected to last for approximately one week.
Section of Lansing River Trail to close Monday
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Part of the Lansing River Trail will be closed for construction Monday.

The city will have crews repairing a bridge between Aurelius Road and Crego Park. The River Trail will be closed to all users between Kruger’s Landing and Crego Park.

The project is expected to be finished in two weeks.

Trail-users are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

More information on the project can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers investigating a July 13, 2022 crash in Stockbridge.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Ingham County crash
Katalina Green
Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Michigan State Police seize gun, marijuana, paraphernalia, $15K in traffic stop
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Michael David Hancock
Hastings man arrested following home invasion, police pursuit, crashing stolen truck into swamp
A ‘game-changing’ new procedure for babies with heart defects
Section of Lansing River Trail to close Monday
Section of Lansing River Trail to close Monday
Fenner Nature Preschool
Fenner Nature Preschool