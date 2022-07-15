Safety concerns not keeping people away from Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - While the weather may have kept some people from the Ionia Free Fair, it doesn’t sound like safety concerns did.

Organizers said they have plenty of security and law enforcement to keep every one safe. People said they won’t let fear ruin the fair.

Despite incidents like the Highland Park Shooting, families at the Ionia Free Fair said they came out to enjoy themselves and not worry about what could go wrong.

“Anytime you’re in a public setting, you check your surroundings, OK? Is it going to stop me from coming and enjoying the fair? Of course not, I’m not going to let someone else dictate my fun and what I do,” said Kyle Henry. “That doesn’t mean I’m not aware of what’s going on but, I have got to live my life and they got to live their life. We’re not going to live in fear.”

The Ionia Free Fair bring close to 300,000 people from all over Michigan. Lisa Sanford, the president of the board of directors at Ionia Free Fair, said they’re going to make the next nine days fun and safe.

“Arnold Amusements is a top notch organization committed to having safe rides, the food vendors are wonderful, everything is inspected and ready to go,” Sanford said. “Our local law enforcements and the sheriffs office are there to help anybody with any needs whether it’s just looking for the bathrooms or anything you’re worried about.”

The Ionia Free Fair runs through July 23. General tickets start at $10. More information can be found on its official website here.

