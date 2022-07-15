In My View: Maybe Hinch isn’t a great fit for the Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I don’t know what A. J. Hinch’s future is with the Detroit Tigers as manager but the team clearly has not improved since he took over a year ago whether that is his fault or not.

All I know wherever he manages he better have a deep pitching staff with talent to go along side. The Tigers have 14 pitchers on their parent club, not enough for Hinch who has to bring up minor league pitchers for one game to start on various occasions because he is so restrictive on pitch counts for his regular guys.

The Tigers aren’t winning any way so maybe Hinch isn’t the great fit everyone thought he would be when he was hired.

