Advertisement

Monkeypox cases jump 40% in one day, 10 cases in Michigan

Monkeypox cases jump 40% in one day
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest numbers on monkeypox in the United States have jumped 40% in one day.

Officials think the real count is higher, because those are just the confirmed cases and testing hasn’t been available in many places. The supply of monkeypox vaccines in the U.S. isn’t keeping up with demand.

That 40% jump was between Wednesday and Thursday night. Worldwide cases have surpassed 11,000.

It’s unclear if the U.S. increase is from more testing, delayed reporting or something else.

History suggests vaccinations could end the outbreak, but shots are in short supply. Now, the US is importing more from Denmark. The State of Michigan is reporting 10 confirmed cases. Three of them are in Oakland County, one in the City of Detroit and one in Kent County.

It’s not known where the other five as of Friday morning.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a July 13, 2022 crash in Stockbridge.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Ingham County crash
Katalina Green
Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Michigan State Police arrest two for Carrying Concealed Weapons charges

Latest News

Monkeypox cases jump 40% in one day
Monkeypox cases jump 40% in one day
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
Down, not out -- MSUFCU services back after Friday morning outage
WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Fair forecast for the fairs, teaching basic life skills, and how you can become an action figure