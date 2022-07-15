Monkeypox cases jump 40% in one day, 10 cases in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest numbers on monkeypox in the United States have jumped 40% in one day.

Officials think the real count is higher, because those are just the confirmed cases and testing hasn’t been available in many places. The supply of monkeypox vaccines in the U.S. isn’t keeping up with demand.

That 40% jump was between Wednesday and Thursday night. Worldwide cases have surpassed 11,000.

It’s unclear if the U.S. increase is from more testing, delayed reporting or something else.

History suggests vaccinations could end the outbreak, but shots are in short supply. Now, the US is importing more from Denmark. The State of Michigan is reporting 10 confirmed cases. Three of them are in Oakland County, one in the City of Detroit and one in Kent County.

It’s not known where the other five as of Friday morning.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.