Hastings man arrested following home invasion, police pursuit, crashing stolen truck into swamp

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A cooperation between Ionia and Kent County Sheriff’s Offices resulted in a man’s arrest Thursday night.

According to authorities, a Boston Township resident was notified by his surveillance camera there was a vehicle parked behind his home just before 11:30 p.m. He was at work at the time and contacted law enforcement.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy arrived at the scene, saw a black Dodge Durango flee from behind the home and attempted to pursue the vehicle before losing sight of it.

The deputy found the vehicle unoccupied and crashed into a swamp.

Authorities said the Dodge was stolen out of Battle Creek, had stolen property inside it and a firearm was found at the crash scene.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office to search the area with K-9 units and a drone team. A K-9 named Bafi tracked the suspect and reportedly found him hiding under a truck in a Campbell Township garage more than three miles from the crash scene.

Authorities said the suspect fled again, but was quickly taken into custody.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Michael David Hancock, a 45-year-old man from Hastings.

Hancock was arraigned Friday on 14 charges, including home invasion, breaking and entering, receiving and concealing stolen property, flee and elude, resist and obstruct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was lodged at the Ionia County Jail on a $150,000 cash or surety bond.

