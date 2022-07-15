Advertisement

GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly to close for at least a week

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly will close Monday.

A representative with GM said production has been adjusted due to supply chain disruptions.

The plant is expected to resume production July 25.

The automaker said it is working with suppliers to resolve issues and meet demand.

It’s not the first time the plant had made adjustments to its production schedule. In February, the GM Lansing Delta Assembly had canceled shifts over several days due to a parts shortage.

