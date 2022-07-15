Advertisement

Drugs, catalytic converters found during Bath Township traffic stop

Stolen catalytic converters found during traffic stop.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Cocaine, fentanyl and catalytic converters were recovered by Michigan State Police during a traffic stop in Bath Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District said they pulled over a vehicle in Clinton County’s Bath Township on Thursday. During the course of that stop, MSP said that they made a surprising discovery; illicit drugs and stolen car parts.

“Further investigation revealed (5) stolen catalytic converters were located, cocaine and fentanyl,” MSP wrote.

There are two suspects in the case, which MSP said now involves ‘numerous felony charges.’

The suspects are a 35-year-old from Lansing and a 53-year-old from Laingsburg. They were arrested during the traffic stop and have been lodged at Clinton County Jail on multiple felony charges.

