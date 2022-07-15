Drugs, catalytic converters found during Bath Township traffic stop

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Cocaine, fentanyl and catalytic converters were recovered by Michigan State Police during a traffic stop in Bath Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District said they pulled over a vehicle in Clinton County’s Bath Township on Thursday. During the course of that stop, MSP said that they made a surprising discovery; illicit drugs and stolen car parts.

Read: Body of Ohio man recovered in Lake Michigan

“Further investigation revealed (5) stolen catalytic converters were located, cocaine and fentanyl,” MSP wrote.

There are two suspects in the case, which MSP said now involves ‘numerous felony charges.’

The suspects are a 35-year-old from Lansing and a 53-year-old from Laingsburg. They were arrested during the traffic stop and have been lodged at Clinton County Jail on multiple felony charges.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.