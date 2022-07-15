Advertisement

Down, not out -- MSUFCU services back after Friday morning outage

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Customers banking with MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) may have had an alarming morning.

Those who were waiting to receive payments pending in their accounts via mobile app on Friday may have noticed the transactions failing to complete. The credit union announced on their website and social media that they were experiencing technical difficulties.

Customers told News 10 they also had trouble contacting the call center as well as using the mobile app. However, by midday the credit union said they were back up and running.

“The Call Center, online chat services, ComputerLine and Mobile App are now available for our members,” MSUFCU wrote in a social media post. “Thank you for your patience, we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

It is not currently known what caused the outage, but company representatives said payments that were supposed to have completed in the morning should now go through.

