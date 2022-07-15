Advertisement

Body of Ohio man recovered in Lake Michigan

The recovery comes after multiple drownings in West Michigan on Wednesday night.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan. The recovery comes after multiple drownings in West Michigan on Wednesday night.

Investigators believe 33-year-old Anthony Diehl may have been trying to help a seven-year-old boy struggling in the water in South Haven. That boy later died.

Also on Wednesday, a 60-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy drowned in Ottawa County.

Michigan State Police arrest two for Carrying Concealed Weapons charges

