Attorney says ‘non-disciplinary action’ not enough for Oxford school staff members

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Attorneys for some of the victims of the Oxford High School shooting say two officials at the school who had contact with the alleged shooter - Ethan Crumbley - before the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave one week after the shooting.

According to attorney Ven Johnson, the two are a dean and counselor at the school.

Johnson says this is not enough discipline for those staff members.

“This alleged ‘non-disciplinary action’ is yet another example of the overwhelming evidence which proves the school district has no interest whatsoever in determining the mistakes it made that left four students dead, seven injured and hundreds traumatized,” Johnson said.

The two school officials are also named in federal and civil lawsuits related to the shooting.

More: Shop that sold gun in Oxford school shooting named in suit

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.