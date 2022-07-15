Asleep, falling out of vehicle -- Jackson Police make 2 DWI arrests in 1 night

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were arrested Thursday in what police say were separate instances of Driving While Intoxicated.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) said an officer was sent to West Monroe Street for a personal welfare check after reports came in of an unconscious driver. There, JPD said the officer found a teenager intoxicated and using a fake ID.

“18-year-old male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, open intoxicants and possession of a fake ID,” JPD said.

That same night Jackson police were called to a similar situation.

“Officer Allison responded to the area of South Park Avenue and Elizabeth Street for a subject who fell out of a moving vehicle,” JPD said. “The victim was transported to the hospital for medical care.”

The driver was described as a 75-year-old man. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, felonious assault and driving with a suspended license.

In emails with News 10, JPD said these are unfortunately common occurrences.

“DUI’s are common and having two in one night is not out of the ordinary,” JPD said. “Especially on the weekends.”

The State of Michigan suggests anyone going out for a drink plan how they’ll get home at the same time they plan what they’ll be doing, calling it a 360 plan on their website.

“We encourage you to plan ahead for your safety and for the safety of others. But there’s one more reason: Michigan’s drunk driving laws,” officials wrote. “If you are pulled over, arrested and convicted for driving while intoxicated, your license will be suspended, you will have to pay fines and spend time in jail.”

