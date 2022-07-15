Advocacy group pays Senator Ted Cruz a visit, protests gun violence

HOUSTON (WILX) - A gun control advocacy group paid Senator Ted Cruz a visit on Thursday in Houston.

The organization “Change the Ref” gathered a convoy of 52 buses, stretching over a mile long, filled with personal memories of children lost to shootings since 2020. The convoy has been dubbed the “NRA Children’s Museum.”

Change the Ref was founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver. Their son died in the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

The Oliver’s are asking Cruz to enact legislation for universal background checks and to stop accepting funding from the National Rifle Association.

In response to the convoy, Cruz’s office says the senator is committed to enacting policies that would stop school shootings, like more resource officers, more mental health resources, and an improved gun background check system.

