Young Leads British Open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cameron Young fired an 8 under par 64 Thursday to take the first round lead at the British Open golf tournament in St. Andrews, Scotland. It is Young’s first appearance in the tournament. He has a three shot lead over a group that includes Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods shot an opening round 78 with one birdie and double bogeyed the first hole in a round for most players that lasted longer than six hours.

