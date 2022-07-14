Advertisement

Young Leads British Open

United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cameron Young fired an 8 under par 64 Thursday to take the first round lead at the British Open golf tournament in St. Andrews, Scotland. It is Young’s first appearance in the tournament. He has a three shot lead over a group that includes Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods shot an opening round 78 with one birdie and double bogeyed the first hole in a round for most players that lasted longer than six hours.

