Advertisement

Will the Pacers End up With Ayton?

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in...
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have agreed to sign restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet. Phoenix has two days to match the offer - or lose the center it took with the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Ayton is attempting to leave a team that balked at paying him the maximum salary. The Pacers are rebuilding behind a young group of players including 22-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Katalina Green
Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Lansing schools held a job fair Wednesday to hire more staff.
Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) and relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) celebrate...
Royals to be Shorthanded in Toronto
An image of a hockey puck on the ice
Salary Cap Huge Factor in NHL Free Agent Signings
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Griner Returns To Court
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
Young Leads British Open