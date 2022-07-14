Will the Pacers End up With Ayton?

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have agreed to sign restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet. Phoenix has two days to match the offer - or lose the center it took with the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Ayton is attempting to leave a team that balked at paying him the maximum salary. The Pacers are rebuilding behind a young group of players including 22-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

