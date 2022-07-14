Now Desk Afternoon - Tracking rain into the weekend, Kevin Spacey enters a plea, a 19th century beer cave is uncovered and more!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as we check the drought conditions and track our rain chances into the weekend.

We take a look at Ring doorbells providing footage without a warrant, Kevin Spacey enters a plea in the UK, rent averaging $5,000 on average, a 19th century beer cave is uncovered - literally - and it’s National Mac and Cheese Day! Plus we take a look at what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 14th, 2022

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 101° 1936

Lansing Record Low: 46° 1926

Jackson Record High: 105º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1950

