Now Desk Afternoon - Tracking rain into the weekend, Kevin Spacey enters a plea, a 19th century beer cave is uncovered and more!

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as we check the drought conditions and track our rain chances into the weekend.

We take a look at Ring doorbells providing footage without a warrant, Kevin Spacey enters a plea in the UK, rent averaging $5,000 on average, a 19th century beer cave is uncovered - literally - and it’s National Mac and Cheese Day! Plus we take a look at what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 14th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 101° 1936
  • Lansing Record Low: 46° 1926
  • Jackson Record High: 105º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1950

