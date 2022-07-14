Advertisement

Virgin Mary statue vandalized at East Lansing private school

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A statue of the Virgin Mary at a private school in East Lansing has been vandalized.

St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School featured a cement statue of the Virgin Mary in the school’s garden. Thursday, it was discovered toppled and in pieces.

A hand that broke off of the statue was also thrown through a nearby window. According to school officials, the East Lansing Police Department has been notified.

Damage to the statue was extensive enough that it has been removed from its normal spot. There is no word yet on whether it will be repaired or replaced.

