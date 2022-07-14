Advertisement

Teen convicted of second degree murder in Jackson County teen’s death

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Anthony Jones has been convicted guilty of second degree murder in connection with the death of Lataveon Cosey.

Jones faces the possibility of life in prison.

Authorities said the conviction is related to a shooting in August 2020 in Blackman Township that resulted in 16-year-old Cosey’s death.

Background: 16-year-old killed in shooting in Blackman Township, suspect arrested

In June, Aivery Banks pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the case. Both Banks and Jones were 17 at the time of Cosey’s death.

Jones is expected to be sentenced Aug. 25.

