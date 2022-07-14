Advertisement

Salary Cap Huge Factor in NHL Free Agent Signings

An image of a hockey puck on the ice
An image of a hockey puck on the ice(MGN Online)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
-The salary cap played a huge role in free agency decisions across the National Hockey League this week. Moving money out helped Edmonton, Toronto and Washington find goaltending solutions. Detroit, New Jersey and Columbus were able to spend to speed up their rebuilding projects. But Philadelphia and the New York Islanders were shut out of the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes and other major free agents because they couldn’t clear enough space. The cap increased by only $1 million since 2019. That leaves space tight for teams to navigate.

