Royals to be Shorthanded in Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Royals are busy patching up a roster decimated by players barred from traveling to Toronto because of their COVID-19 vaccination status while trying to heal their damaged image among fans. Ten of the 26 players on the Royals’ active roster were unable to make the trip for a four-game series beginning Thursday night because of Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated players. Among them were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Of the eight players summoned from Double-A and Triple-A, only three have played in a major league game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.