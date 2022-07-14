Advertisement

Royals to be Shorthanded in Toronto

Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) and relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) celebrate...
Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) and relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Royals are busy patching up a roster decimated by players barred from traveling to Toronto because of their COVID-19 vaccination status while trying to heal their damaged image among fans. Ten of the 26 players on the Royals’ active roster were unable to make the trip for a four-game series beginning Thursday night because of Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated players. Among them were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Of the eight players summoned from Double-A and Triple-A, only three have played in a major league game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Katalina Green
Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Lansing schools held a job fair Wednesday to hire more staff.
Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in...
Will the Pacers End up With Ayton?
An image of a hockey puck on the ice
Salary Cap Huge Factor in NHL Free Agent Signings
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Griner Returns To Court
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
Young Leads British Open