Advertisement

Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (CNN) - Living in the Big Apple will take a big bite out of your wallet.

The average monthly rent in Manhattan was just over $5,000 for the month of June, according to Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants.

The brokerage firm says that’s about a 25% hike from the year before and a new record high for the fifth month in a row.

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.

They also say they don’t expect to see rental rates falling in the near future because leasing in the city typically doesn’t hit a peak until the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Lansing schools held a job fair Wednesday to hire more staff.
Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings
Straight-line winds leave damage behind in Clinton County
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

After three weeks in the hospital, Steve Bruemmer went home Wednesday. As he left the building...
Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
LIVE: Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 22 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital