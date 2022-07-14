Advertisement

Recreational marijuana on ballot for Meridian Township

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in Meridian Township are going to decide if they’re OK with recreational marijuana sales in their community.

Meridian Township manager Frank Walsh said the marijuana proposal was added because so many people have strong opinions on it. That’s the main reason it was placed on the August Primary ballot.

“I get feedback on this issue, whether it’s at church or at the grocery store or anywhere,” Walsh said.

Michigan law allows each individual community to decide if they want marijuana shops and Meridian Township is letting the voters make that decision.

Whichever way you vote, it’s important to read the ballot carefully since the language might be a little confusing.

“That’s really important for when you go vote,” Walsh said. “If you support marijuana, vote ‘No,’ if you’re against marijuana shops, vote ‘Yes.’”

If the recreational sale of marijuana is allowed, Meridian Township will have to decide how many licenses to grant, where to allow the shops and what hours they can be open.

More information on the Meridian Township election can be found on its official website here.

