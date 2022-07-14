Advertisement

New national mental health hotline goes live

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting July 16, a new universal suicide crisis hotline is launching. The phone number is just three digits: 9-8-8.

It will be available in every state starting Saturday. When it goes live, you can dial 988 if you or someone else needs help dealing with a mental health crisis.

The new hotline will have trained mental health counselors staffed 24 hour per day, seven days per week. It is not replacing the existing national suicide hotline.

