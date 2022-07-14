MSU Science Gallery hosts Youth Symposium on climate change
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hot and Bothered is a free four-day event for teens and young adults to learn about climate change.
It’s a part of the Youth Symposium presented by the Michigan State University Science Gallery.
People -- ages 15-25 -- are taking part virtually around the globe, exchanging ideas and sharing their feelings on climate change. The event runs through Sunday and registration remains open.
If you’d like to sign up, visit the official Science Gallery website here.
Read next:
- Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
- Lansing Catholic High School vandalized
- Michigan State Police arrest two for Carrying Concealed Weapons charges
- Alcohol believed to be a factor in Ingham County crash
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.