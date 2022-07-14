MSU Science Gallery hosts Youth Symposium on climate change

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hot and Bothered is a free four-day event for teens and young adults to learn about climate change.

It’s a part of the Youth Symposium presented by the Michigan State University Science Gallery.

People -- ages 15-25 -- are taking part virtually around the globe, exchanging ideas and sharing their feelings on climate change. The event runs through Sunday and registration remains open.

If you’d like to sign up, visit the official Science Gallery website here.

