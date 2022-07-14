Advertisement

MSU Science Gallery hosts Youth Symposium on climate change

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hot and Bothered is a free four-day event for teens and young adults to learn about climate change.

It’s a part of the Youth Symposium presented by the Michigan State University Science Gallery.

People -- ages 15-25 -- are taking part virtually around the globe, exchanging ideas and sharing their feelings on climate change. The event runs through Sunday and registration remains open.

If you’d like to sign up, visit the official Science Gallery website here.

New technology helps dogs with cancer
Wooden Flowers
Learning About the Fenner Nature Center
Making apple butter
Book Your Next Event at Fenner Nature Center
