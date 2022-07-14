Michigan State Police seize gun, marijuana, paraphernalia, $15K in traffic stop

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in South Haven resulted in an arrest and the seizure of marijuana paraphernalia and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to authorities, the driver admitted to Michigan State Police troopers they had a pistol on them without a concealed pistol license. Police said a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of the gun, $14,900 in cash, half a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, marijuana wax, scales and baggies.

Police said the driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to distribute, felony firearm and warrant.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.