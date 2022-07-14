Advertisement

Michigan State Police seize gun, marijuana, paraphernalia, $15K in traffic stop

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in South Haven resulted in an arrest and the seizure of marijuana paraphernalia and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to authorities, the driver admitted to Michigan State Police troopers they had a pistol on them without a concealed pistol license. Police said a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of the gun, $14,900 in cash, half a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, marijuana wax, scales and baggies.

Police said the driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to distribute, felony firearm and warrant.

