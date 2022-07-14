Advertisement

Michigan State Police arrest two for Carrying Concealed Weapons charges

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have arrested two people for carrying concealed weapons after a traffic stop resulted in a vehicle search.

The arrest occurred Monday, when troopers from the Michigan State Police pulled over a vehicle. During the course of the stop they discovered two weapons-- a handgun and what appears to be a carbine with a banana clip-- in the vehicle.

According to police, that lead to the arrest of two on Carrying Concealed Weapons charges. Both suspects have been jailed and are awaiting further court action.

