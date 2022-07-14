Michigan State Police arrest two for Carrying Concealed Weapons charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have arrested two people for carrying concealed weapons after a traffic stop resulted in a vehicle search.

The arrest occurred Monday, when troopers from the Michigan State Police pulled over a vehicle. During the course of the stop they discovered two weapons-- a handgun and what appears to be a carbine with a banana clip-- in the vehicle.

According to police, that lead to the arrest of two on Carrying Concealed Weapons charges. Both suspects have been jailed and are awaiting further court action.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.