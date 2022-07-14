Michigan State Police arrest two for Carrying Concealed Weapons charges
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have arrested two people for carrying concealed weapons after a traffic stop resulted in a vehicle search.
The arrest occurred Monday, when troopers from the Michigan State Police pulled over a vehicle. During the course of the stop they discovered two weapons-- a handgun and what appears to be a carbine with a banana clip-- in the vehicle.
According to police, that lead to the arrest of two on Carrying Concealed Weapons charges. Both suspects have been jailed and are awaiting further court action.
Next:
- Hyde sentenced to more than 50 years for shooting at Charlotte police officers
- ‘He is a clear and present danger’ -- Lawsuit filed to keep governor candidate, charged in Jan. 6, off Michigan ballot
- Virgin Mary statue vandalized at East Lansing private school
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.