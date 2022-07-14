Advertisement

Michigan education budget makes highest per-pupil investment in state’s history

Record Michigan education budget signed into law
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the 2022-23 education budget. It’s the highest amount of per-pupil funding ever. The new budget also increases money for mental health training in schools.

Overall, the bill allocates more than $9,000 in per-pupil funding for every student in every public school district. Further funding is included to create special education support programs and to improve school security. The bill also raises the funding for public schools to create before and after school programs.

“Every child deserves to go to a school with high-quality resources and facilities,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Together, we are going to work to ensure that the support and security and stability that they need to succeed in and out of the classroom.”

Among the other provisions in the bill are a raise in funding for districts to rebuild classrooms and hire school resource and mental health officers. It also creates a program that will help pay for prospective teachers’ college tuition, a move that comes as the state continues to struggle with a teacher shortage.

