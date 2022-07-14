Mason home catches fire, no injuries

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A Mason home caught fire Thursday, causing multiple fire departments to respond before the situation was under control.

Officials on the scene told News 10 they believe the fire was started by someone using an outdoor grill. Although the smoke and flames eventually required multiple agencies to respond, no one was hurt.

Responding agencies included the Mason Fire Department, Ingham Township Fire Department, Leslie Fire Department, Delhi Township Fire Department and NIESA.

