Advertisement

Man missing in Lake Michigan; 4 likely drownings in 1 day

Authorities are searching for a man who disappeared in Lake Michigan while trying to save a child, likely the fourth drowning on the same day in western Michigan
The United States Coast Guard is reminding everyone to be safe if they’re planning a trip to...
The United States Coast Guard is reminding everyone to be safe if they’re planning a trip to the lake this summer.(Melissa Stephens)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday searched for a man who disappeared in Lake Michigan while trying to save a child, likely the fourth drowning on the same day in western Michigan.

“Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. "You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.”

A 7-year-old boy drowned at South Haven on Wednesday. Abbott said searchers were looking for a man who tried to help the boy.

Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County.

A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Lansing schools held a job fair Wednesday to hire more staff.
Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings
Straight-line winds leave damage behind in Clinton County
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Evgo electric charging station
GM, partners to build 500 electric vehicle charging stations
Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Man out on bond is charged with killing girlfriend, man
Detroit Tigers
Singer leads Royals to 5-2 victory and series win vs Tigers