Local artist creates flower arrangements from wood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jenn Florinki always had a passion for flowers and at one point wanted to own a flower shop.

When Jenn’s older daughter got married and turned to wood flowers, she fell in love with them and the process of creativity.

After seeing her work, some friends encouraged her to sell them. She hand paints and dyes each individual flower.

You can learn more about Jenn’s business, Jenn Blossoms here: https://www.facebook.com/jennblossoms1/

