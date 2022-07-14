Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage girl.

According to authorities, Brooklyn Spear is a 16-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She is the second missing teen girl the Lansing Police Department reported Thursday.

Anyone who has seen Brooklyn Spear or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

