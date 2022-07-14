Advertisement

Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl

Brooklyn Spear
Brooklyn Spear(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage girl.

According to authorities, Brooklyn Spear is a 16-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She is the second missing teen girl the Lansing Police Department reported Thursday.

Anyone who has seen Brooklyn Spear or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing In Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Katalina Green
Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Lansing schools held a job fair Wednesday to hire more staff.
Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Lansing Catholic High School vandalized
Tracking rain into the weekend, Kevin Spacey enters a plea, a 19th century beer cave is uncovered
Michigan State Police arrest two for Carrying Concealed Weapons charges
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a July 13, 2022 crash in Stockbridge.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Ingham County crash