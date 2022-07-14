Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Katalina Green is described as a white female who stands 5-foot-7, weighing 160 pounds. She has black and purple shoulder-length hair. She was last seen last wearing a pink tank top and jean shorts.

Katalina was last seen in the 1100 block of North High Street in Lansing.

If you have any information on Katalina’s disappearance, please call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

