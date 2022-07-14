Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Katalina Green is described as a white female who stands 5-foot-7, weighing 160 pounds. She has black and purple shoulder-length hair. She was last seen last wearing a pink tank top and jean shorts.
Katalina was last seen in the 1100 block of North High Street in Lansing.
If you have any information on Katalina’s disappearance, please call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.
More from Missing In Michigan:
- Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks
- Police ask for public’s help finding missing Lansing man
- Police seek missing 15-year-old boy believed to be in Lansing or Jackson
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.