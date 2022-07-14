Lansing Catholic High School vandalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating after windows were smashed at Lansing Catholic High School.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) confirmed that the school was damaged and they have opened an investigation. They say they are looking for a male in his 20′s who they believe broke 11 windows in the school by throwing rocks.

It is the second case of an Ingham County private Catholic school being vandalized discovered Thursday. It is not currently known whether the two cases are related.

