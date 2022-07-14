‘Immediately dispose of them’ -- Recall issued for Tovala delivery meals in the US

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major food manufacturer has issued a voluntary recall for two of its products after it was discovered they contained peanut allergens but did not list them.

The products are the Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could undergo a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these meals. They often rely on packing to ensure they are not consuming a substance that is potentially deadly.

The meals were distributed through Tovala’s weekly direct-to-consumer meal delivery service to customers across the United States who selected the meals for delivery during the week of July 4, 2022. Tovala emailed and sent push alerts to customers who were shipped the affected meals. The company said they also disabled the QR codes used for cooking the meals.

“The Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl meals are packaged in individual meal sleeves or boxes that include a meal card with a QR code,” FDA officials wrote on their website. “The affected meals are marked with ‘Enjoy By’ dates between 7/11/22 through 7/14/22. No other Tovala meals are impacted by this recall.”

The recall was issued after Tovala discovered that an ingredient in their glaze contained an undeclared peanut allergen. The glaze which was included in both of the recalled meals.

The company said they have received one report of an adverse reaction.

“Consumers who may still have the recalled meals should immediately dispose of them,” the FDA wrote.

Customers may contact Tovala with questions at support@tovala.com, or 312-818-4437.

