Hyde sentenced to more than 50 years for shooting at Charlotte police officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for shooting at Charlotte Police Officers.

Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Douglas R. Lloyd announced that Michael Justin Hyde, 29, was sentenced Thursday for a 2021 incident in which he shot at police during a high speed chase.

The convictions resulted from a chase that occurred on Mid-Michigan highways, I-69 and I-96, that April. During that highway chase, Hyde fired multiple rounds at pursuing police vehicles, striking one patrol car along the top of the windshield just above the driver.

Hyde was sentenced as a Fourth Habitual Offender when sentenced by 56th Circuit Court Judge Janice K. Cunningham.

Cunningham sentenced Hyde to 50 - 75 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections with an additional 2 years to be served consecutively for using a firearm to commit a felony. The sentence imposed today was as stricter than it may have been as he was free on bond for when he committed the crimes.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson argued during the sentencing hearing that Hyde seemed to think that his conduct was fun and that running from the police was a game in which he gloated about his prior successes.

“Our law enforcement officers go work everyday with the goal of serving and protecting their communities and then returning to their families. I am grateful for their willingness to serve and the dedication they show to our communities,” Prosecutor Lloyd said. “I am very thankful that the officer’s involved in bringing this violent and habitual felon to justice were there to serve and protect Eaton County, and more importantly that they were able to go home to their families.”

