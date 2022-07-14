‘He is a clear and present danger’ -- Lawsuit filed to keep governor candidate, charged in Jan. 6, off Michigan ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A voter has filed a lawsuit with the Michigan Court of Appeals to prevent Ryan Kelley from appearing on the state’s upcoming general election ballot.

Kelley was recently charged for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection, which sought to undo the results of the 2020 election after more than 60 court cases failed to do so by legal means. Kelley has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Background: Ryan Kelley pleads not guilty in connection with insurrection

The suit is possibly the first 14th amendment complaint in the country where the defendant has been indicted for their role in the insurrection. The lawsuit argues that Kelley’s alleged involvement with the attempted overthrow of American democracy makes him ineligible.

“This is an action to prevent Ryan Kelley from appearing on the November 8, 2022 general election ballot as a candidate for Governor because he has ‘engaged in insurrection’ in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment and therefore is ineligible to serve as a candidate for Governor for the State of Michigan,” The lawsuit states. “He is a clear and present danger to democracy in Michigan.”

Kelley faces four federal criminal charges related to his actions during the insurrection.

Charges include knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against person or property in a restricted building or grounds and willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the U.S.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.